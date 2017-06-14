Few things can render Simon Cowell almost speechless but Christian Guardino almost did that last night on America’s Got Talent (2.5/10). The NBC competition series topped a pretty sleepy Tuesday but the audition of the once blind teen and his version of the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin You” owned the show – admittedly flabbergasting Cowell and earning a standing ovation from the other judges and the audience.

With Fox entirely in encores, ABC just having Downward Dog (0.7/3) and CBS’ only original of the night being 48 Hours: NCIS (0.4/2), the night was clearly going to belong to the Comcast owned net. And, with AGT down a tenth from its later upward adjusted fast affiliate ratings and World Of Dance (1.9/8) even with last week, it did as NBC hustled up a 2.3/9 among the 18-49s and 10.99 million viewers.

As for those other new shows on last night, the Disney owned net’s comedy was also the same as its June 6 broadcast and the season finale of 48 Hours: NCIS was down 20% in the key demo from last week.

Down was not the direction for the CW’s iZombie (0.3/1), at least not right now. The series saw a rise of 50% from its final numbers of last week – which were adjusted down two tenths from fast affiliate results.