NBC’s American Ninja Warrior is on a viewership upswing. In week three of its ninth season, the NBC reality competition (1.5 rating in adults 18-49, 6.0 million viewers from 8-10 PM), logged its largest audience of the season (up +3% from last week) after building on its season premiere viewership in Week 2. With Ninja‘s demo delivery steady week-to-week, the series edged direct competitor, ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.4 in 18-49, down two tenths from last week, 5.3 million, down 10%). which slipped to season lows.

While Ninja also topped The Bachelorette in total viewers last week, in the demo, this is the NBC series’ first win over the veteran ABC show in almost two years, since July, 20, 2015. Ninja was the #1 program of the night on the Big 4 networks in 18-49 and total viewers.

In the 10 PM hour, NBC’s Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (1.1 in the demo, off by a tenth, 3.9 million, down 13%) slipped against stronger competition on ABC, which replaced struggling new drama Still Star-Crossed with a Celebrity Family Feud rerun (1.0, 4.3 million). The game show more than tripled the most recent delivery of Still Star-Crossed in the time slot (0.3) before it moves to Saturdays.

Over On Fox, So You Think You Can Dance (0.8, 3.1 million) dipped a tenth in the demo, while Superhuman (0.7, 2.5 million) was steady. CBS and the CW were all-repeats.

For the night, NBC was tops in total viewers and tied ABC in the demo.