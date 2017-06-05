Universal has released the first trailer to the Doug Liman-directed film American Made, starring Tom Cruise in the real-life story of pilot Barry Seal, a hustler who is tapped by the CIA to to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history. The pic, which was written by Gary Spinelli, is slated to bow in theater September 29.

Set in the 1980s, the crime drama co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.

Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer produced the film with Cross Creek Pictures’ Brian Oliver and Tyler Thompson, as well as Doug Davison and Kim Roth of Quadrant Pictures.

Check out the video above.