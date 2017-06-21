American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy took to social media again today to announce his latest casting on the anthology series. Arrow alum Colton Haynes with take part in the next batch of mayhem.

Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Haynes joins other series newcomers in the Season 7 cast including Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Billy Eichner.

Very few details about the new season of FX’s anthology series have been revealed, other than it’s set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night. Last month, Ryan posted on his Instagram page a sketched image captioned “American Horror Story Season 7” tease, with what looks like a cross between a demonic-looking Twisty the Clown and a creepy elephant. And in mid-May, he posted a cryptic shot of the back of a person’s head with the hair dyed blue.