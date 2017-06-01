WARNING: The video above contains graphic and violent content

EXCLUSIVE: Since its April 30 debut, American Gods has never shied away from the poignant political topics of our time but this Sunday the mythical Starz goes straight for some sacred hearts. Specifically, as the exclusive clip above reveals, June 4’s ‘A Murder Of Gods’ episode targets immigration on America’s southern border and finds Jesus Christ himself in the sights of those who want to keep others out.

Extremely timely now in this era when President Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, ICE agents are rounding people up and deportations are a key element of the administration’s agenda, American Gods executive producer Michael Green says empathy was the intention of the opening of the episode.

“Our goal for the sequence was to try to experience a crossing over the border from the point of view of those desperate enough to do it, albeit through the show’s strange lens,” Green told Deadline. “If we had a hope it was that it might deliver a dose of empathy where it was needed,” the Logan screenwriter added. “Trump’s maniacal rhetoric was out there but hadn’t yet been forgiven or supported by 60 million people so we were probably naïve as to just how desperately deficient in empathy our nation currently is.”

Showrun by Green and Bryan Fuller, the recently renewed mythological fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed 2001 novel of the same name stars Ian McShane, The 100 alum Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Orlando Jones, Gillian Anderson, Pablo Schreiber, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley and Crispin Glover as Mr. World. Playing Easter in American Gods is Kristin Chenoweth and Jonathan Tucker Cloris Leachman and Corbin Bernsen are also among the cast of the FremantleMedia North America produced show.