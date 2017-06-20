CBS and Lionsgate are sure starting to look like they’ve got the ingredients to launch an action hero franchise. American Assassin, built on a deep well of bestselling novels by the late Vince Flynn, has an appealing young protagonist in Dylan O’Brien, a strong veteran actor in Michael Keaton, and all the inherent action director Michael Cuesta could put on the screen in a revenge tale that could be the start of a Jack Ryan-like journey for O’Brien’s Mitch Rapp character. Here is the Red Band trailer. The CBS Films/Lionsgate thriller bows Sept 15.
Filed Under:
The biggest botched attempt to launch a gifted comic actor as an action star since Owen Wilson in Behind Enemy Lines.
“he’s a warrior, one of the best I’ve ever known”
I was waiting for: “What I’m about to tell you is classified. It could end my career. We were in the worst dogfight I ever dreamed of”…
But good looking trailer. I will see this.