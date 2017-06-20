CBS and Lionsgate are sure starting to look like they’ve got the ingredients to launch an action hero franchise. American Assassin, built on a deep well of bestselling novels by the late Vince Flynn, has an appealing young protagonist in Dylan O’Brien, a strong veteran actor in Michael Keaton, and all the inherent action director Michael Cuesta could put on the screen in a revenge tale that could be the start of a Jack Ryan-like journey for O’Brien’s Mitch Rapp character. Here is the Red Band trailer. The CBS Films/Lionsgate thriller bows Sept 15.