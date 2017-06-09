AMC and SundanceTV elevated Mac McKean to the role of EVP Innovation, where he will spearhead the development of the next iteration of multiplatform products, experiences and content for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. He is based in New York and will report to Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

McKean had been SVP Digital Media, where he led and will continue to oversee digital and gaming initiatives at the networks, which have found success on digital platforms with hit series like AMC’s The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Preacher.

“AMC has enjoyed tremendous success in the digital, gaming and interactive space thanks in no small part to Mac’s and his team’s talent, hard work and creativity,” Collier said. “In addition to our growing digital businesses, Mac and his team are spearheading the development of innovative products and services that will allow us to best position AMC Networks to be the content creators and providers of the future.”

In March, media reports surfaced that parent AMC Networks was in the planning stages of launching a commercial-free streaming service that would be accessible to subscribers of its channels, and feature not only its existing demo-friendly series but also digital spinoffs. AMC Networks declined comment at the time.

Recent initiatives at the networks include the rollout of new network video apps, launching mobile games including The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land and Into the Badlands Blade Battle, VR short series for The Walking Dead and Into The Badlands and serialized digital shorts and content for SundanceTV’s Rectify and Hap And Leonard.