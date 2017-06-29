Comcast customers who want to watch AMC Networks’ programming on-demand both in and out of home, and without ads, now have a new extra-pay option: They can pay $4.99 a month for a package called AMC Premiere.

It has a soft launch today offering current season shows, with new episodes available simultaneously with live broadcasts, as well as what the companies call “an array of exclusive and first-look content and curated movies” with additional features to come over the summer.

AMC vows to offer “original content created specifically and exclusively for AMC Premiere.” There’ll also be “some prior seasons of original series,” as well as teasers, bonus scenes, and cast interviews.

For now, AMC Premiere is available to Comcast customers via its Xfinity set-top boxes and the Xfinity Stream website and mobile app. Later it will also be offered via AMC apps and AMC.com.

“Tens of millions of existing viewers watch our shows through the cable ecosystem, so partnering with Comcast gives us a great opportunity to launch this new idea at scale,” says AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios President Charlie Collier.

Comcast General Manager of Video and Entertainment Services Matt Strauss calls the initiative “a great example of the new and innovative ways programmers can go to market with content and provide viewers with even more choice in how, when and where they access and engage with the network.”

Without a big corporate parent to protect it, AMC is eager to be sure that it isn’t left behind as traditional and digital distributors develop so-called skinny bundles to serve cost conscious customers.

The company, along with Viacom and Discovery, has been seriously considering the possibility of participating in an entertainment-only package that would not include pricey sports channels.