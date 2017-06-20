Amazon has picked up worldwide rights to Israeli romantic comedy series The Baker And The Beauty, which will see the streamer make the program available to its Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

Both seasons of the show, which is sold by Keshet International, will be made available to Amazon Prime Video members to watch via the app or online.

The Baker And The Beauty, which is currently screening in Israel, is created and writted by Assi Azar for Keshet Broadcasting and is one of the highest-rated scripted series to air in the country. It has also been successfully adapted in the Netherlands for Net 5. Story follows the impossible romance between Amos, a 28-year-old baker who still lives with his parents and works in the family business, and Noa, the most famous woman in the country and the beautiful daughter of a hotel magnate.

“Owing to its totally universal appeal and uncompromising high production values, The Baker And The Beauty has found itself another new home on one of the world’s most prestigious content platforms, Amazon Prime Video,” said Keshet Int’l COO and President Distribution Keren Shahar. “Following the acquisition of The A Word for U.S. Prime members, we’re delighted to be in business with Amazon again and this time on a global level.”

Deal was brokered by Keshet Int’l Senior Sales Manager Rose Hughes.