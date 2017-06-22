Amazon Studios soon could be taking up residence at one of the most iconic mansions in Hollywood – the so-called “Gone with the Wind” mansion on the Culver Studios lot.

Neither Amazon nor Culver Studios would confirm or deny rumors circulating on the lot, but three sources have told Deadline that it’s true. “That’s what I heard,” said a Culver Studios source. “I heard they’re moving in,” said another.

Amazon Studios

“Amazon Studios is about to take over a large portion of the campus – specifically the old ‘Gone with the Wind’ mansion and all the bungalows,” said an anonymous source, who first tipped Deadline to the story.

Such a move would put the industry disruptor right in the heart of a nearly 100-year-old L.A. show business institution.

Amazon is expected to move out of its Santa Monica headquarters as it has been growing in size, and Culver Studios is known to have been among the considered sites. The company has a history with the lot; one of the first two Amazon Originals, the 2013 comedy Betas, was filmed there.

“As the home of significant movie and television production for nearly 100 years, the Culver Studios continues to be a destination for worldwide content providers,” said Michael Goldfarb, VP Business Development at the Culver Studios. “While we are tremendously proud of our client roster over the years, we remain steadfastly committed to protecting their confidentiality in support of the content they create within our walls. As a matter of policy, we never comment on the status of any company that may or may not be working on our lot.”

Said Amazon spokeswoman Cat Kelty. “Thanks for reaching out,” “I don’t have anything to share.”

The Mansion House, which has landmark status, was not the fabled Tara from Gone with the Wind, but it did serve as a backdrop in the film’s opening credits for Selznick International Studios, which produced the picture. You can see the mansion in the film’s opening credits here:

The Culver Studios was built in 1918 by silent movie pioneer Thomas Ince, and the Mansion was the first building to go up on the lot. Modeled after Mount Vernon, George Washington’s plantation house, it once was the headquarters for David O. Selznick and Cecil B. DeMille – and, according to the Culver Studios’s website, some say that the “night spirit” of star Gloria Swanson “roams the halls of the mansion.”