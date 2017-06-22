Amazon hopes to make back some of the $50 million it committed to stream 10 games this fall by charging advertisers $2.8 million for packages with 30-second spots, Reuters reports.

Associated Press

The games also will air live on CBS and NBC, which split the season, and on the NFL Network.

Amazon is looking for much more than the ad prices the broadcast networks likely will charge. They typically hover around $590,000 or less.

But Amazon’s deal also will include ad displays on its website. It can only sell 10 half-minute spots on the video streams.

The e-retailer also hopes to profit by luring NFL fans to subscribe to its $99-a-year Amazon Prime loyalty plan. The NFL games will be available only to people who subscribe to the service that includes video and music streaming and two-day delivery for many of its products at no extra cost.

Last year Twitter, which had paid about $10 million for the same NFL streaming rights, wanted advertisers to pay as much as $8 million for spots.