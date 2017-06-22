Amazon hopes to make back some of the $50 million it committed to stream 10 Thursday Night Football games this fall by charging advertisers $2.8 million for packages with 30-second spots, Reuters reports.
The games also will air live on CBS and NBC, which split the season, and on the NFL Network.
Amazon is looking for much more than the ad prices the broadcast networks likely will charge. They typically hover around $590,000 or less.
But Amazon’s deal also will include ad displays on its website. It can only sell 10 half-minute spots on the video streams.
The e-retailer also hopes to profit by luring NFL fans to subscribe to its $99-a-year Amazon Prime loyalty plan. The NFL games will be available only to people who subscribe to the service that includes video and music streaming and two-day delivery for many of its products at no extra cost.
Last year Twitter, which had paid about $10 million for the same NFL streaming rights, wanted advertisers to pay as much as $8 million for spots.
If CBS & NBC are carrying them for free via OTA broadcasts what’s the lure for Amazon paying $50m for them?
I know that online viewing is now a preferred way to watch for the younger demo and is climbing with older people but it’s not there yet.
These games play at night so your average viewer isn’t at work watching and people who watch on phones will have to watch on tiny screens where signal strength isn’t guaranteed.
$50m seems like a big lay out at this point in time.
Am I wrong?