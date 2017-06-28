Salvation is the latest CBS summer drama series to head to Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has licensed the serialized suspense thriller, which premieres on CBS on July 12.

Prime Video will be the exclusive premium subscription home for the Alex Kurtzman-produced Salvation in the U.S. with unlimited streaming and downloading of all the series’ episodes available to members four days after their initial broadcast on CBS.

Amazon was CBS’ original partner when the network introduced its new business model for summer scripted drama series with the 2013 Under the Dome. The short-window streaming deal, which makes the shows available on Amazon four days after their broadcast premiere, paired with international pre-sales, lowered the risk for CBS’ summer dramas — all owned by CBS via CBS TV Studios — which can brake even and even turn a profit regardless of their ratings performance on the network.

Under the Done was followed by Extant and last summer’s BrainDead, which both also streamed on Amazon as CBS’ partnership with the digital platform is set to continue at least through 2018. The only CBS summer drama to date that has had a different SVOD home is Zoo, which is carried by Netflix.

“The CBS/Amazon relationship for original summer programming has been very successful and we’re excited to build on it with Salvation,” said Scott Koondel, Chief Corporate Licensing Officer, CBS Corporation. “It continues to be a great business model for year-round programming on the network, as well as exclusive content for Amazon Video subscribers.”

Written by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro based on the story by Matt Wheeler, Salvation follows a tech superstar and an MIT grad student who bring a Pentagon official a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. The series stars Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance, Shazi Raja and Ian Anthony Dale. Kruger and Shapiro executive produce along with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Peter Lenkov and Stuart Gillard for CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Esposado) will direct and serve as executive producer on the first episode.

“Prime members have enjoyed streaming entertaining CBS summer series like Under the Dome and Extant”only four days after their broadcast on CBS,” said Brad Beale, Amazon VP of Worldwide Television Licensing. “We are excited to add CBS’s new series Salvation to Prime Video, giving customers even more great content to watch this summer.”

In addition to the original summer series, Amazon also is licensing CBS library programs such as The Good Wife, Blue Bloods and the original Star Trek.