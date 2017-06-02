Amazon’s nine-episode adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Last Tycoon will debut July 28 exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon said today. The company also released its first trailer for the original series starring Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer and Lily Collins.

“They created the Hollywood dream,” reads a trailer subtitle, setting up the premise for anyone unfamiliar with Fitzgerald’s final work, based loosely on the life of mogul Irving Thalberg.

The series, a co-production with TriStar Television, is executive produced by Billy Ray and Christopher Keyser and will be available globally on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. Customers can watch the pilot episode online before the full season’s remaining eight episodes become available.

The Last Tycoon follows Hollywood’s Golden Boy Monroe Stahr (Bomer) as he battles father figure and boss Pat Brady (Grammer) for the soul of their studio. Says Amazon: “In a world darkened by the Great Depression and the growing international influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence, and towering ambition of 1930’s Hollywood.”

Ray writes and directs multiple episodes, and the series is executive produced by showrunners Ray and Keyser, and Joshua D. Maurer, Alixandre Witlin, David A. Stern and Scott Hornbacher. A. Scott Berg serves as consulting producer with Perri Kipperman as co-executive producer.

Take a look at the trailer above.