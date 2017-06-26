Amazon has given the green light to an untitled documentary adventure series inspired by Hannah Grant’s book The Grand Tour Cookbook, about the athletes competing in the 104th Tour De France and the food that keeps them alive.

The untitled Hannah Grant series follows Grant, known as the Queen of Performance Cooking among pro cyclists, as she and her crew source and prepare healthy, high-performance meals for Team Orica-Scott’s nine riders during the 23-day endurance race that covers 21 stages and 2,200 miles.

The series goes behind-the-scenes at the 104th Tour De France, beginning in Dusseldorf, Germany and ending in Paris for the famous ride through city streets and the finish line at the Champs-Élysées.

“Hannah Grant is a world-class chef who has dedicated her career to fueling some of the world’s most incredible athletes, operating under impossible conditions to create cuisine that is gourmet and that also fuels performance,” said Conrad Riggs, Head of Unscripted, Amazon Originals. “We are thrilled to give Amazon Prime members an inside look at the organized chaos behind one of the world’s most prestigious and intense sporting events, in which Grant and her team thrive.”

“It’s a rare gift to find a powerful new story angle into a world and event as big as the Tour de France. It’s the unprecedented intersection of sports, travel, and food,” said Executive Producer Christof Bove. “Our goal is to give Amazon’s global audiences an all-access look into the mechanics and passion of this monolithic sporting event. Hannah is part of the vanguard of next generation cooking. She brings with her attitude and insight equal to this world of performance excellence. To survive the Tour, you simply have to be the best of the best.”

The series is executive produced by Grant and Bove. The series is produced by Junto Entertainment.