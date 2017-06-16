Here’s a stunning deal that will have people buzzing, and could at some point reverberate through media and advertising: E-retail giant Amazon says this morning that it has agreed to pay $13.7 billion in cash for Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods will keep its brand name. CEO John Mackey will remain at the helm at the company headquarters in Austin.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

Macket says the union “presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers.”