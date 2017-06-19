Amara Karan has been cast in Xavier Dolan’s English-language debut drama The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan, joining an impressive ensemble that includes Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Kit Harington, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Jacob Tremblay, Michael Gambon, Bella Thorne, Chris Zylka and Emily Hampshire. The film is set a decade after the death of American TV star John F. Donovan (Harington), as young actor Rupert Turner recollects his relationship with his past idol over the course of an interview. Karan will play Mrs Kureishi, an English teacher who shows interest in one of her students who is being bullied at school. Dolan wrote the screenplay and is producing along with Lyse Lafontaine and Nancy Grant. Karan, whose credits include Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited and HBO’s The Night Of, is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment, Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler & Feldman and United Agents in the UK.

Courtesy Of Primary Wave

Young actor Luke Tennie has landed lead in indie film Vengeance, from director Dallas Jackson. Written by Jackson and Ken Rance, the pic centers on a childhood prank that comes back to haunt a clique of South Central Los Angeles teens when their victim returns home during their high-school Homecoming weekend. Tennie’s character is Derrick, a talented DJ who works the Homecoming dance. He lost a loved one as a result of the prank and must deal with the consequences and confront his past. Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks and John Lang are producing, with filming set to begin this month in Los Angeles. Repped by Primary Wave Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency, Tennie recently wrapped on his first film project, Rob Reiner’s drama Shock And Awe, co-starring opposite Woody Harrelson, Milla Jovovich, Jessica Biel, Tommy Lee Jones, and James Marsden.