EXCLUSIVE: While hardly a shocker, Amanda Seyfried has closed a deal to return to star in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! a film that Universal is quickly moving into production for a July 20, 2018 release date. The original, released a decade ago to a global gross north of $600 million, launched Seyfried, who played Meryl Streep’s daughter. She has gone on to star in Les Miserables, Dear John, Lovelace and While We’re Young. Upcoming is the untitled Nash Edgerton-directed pic for Amazon and STX that she stars in with Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton, the Andrew Niccol-directed Anon with Clive Owen, First Reformed with Ethan Hawke and The Clapper with Ed Helms. Seyfried also continues to be the face of Givenchy Perfume’s Very Irresistible. Seyfried is repped by Innovative and attorney Mike Williams. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’s Ol Parker has written and is directing the Mamma Mia! sequel, which is once again produced by Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman. ABBA stalwarts Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Much of the original cast is expected to return.