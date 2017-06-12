Amsterdam-based Altice, which is active in 10 markets and is the U.S.’s No. 4 cable operator, has inked a global partnership with Netflix. The deal will cover France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic. Under the multi-year pact, Netflix content will be made available on all “eligible” devices of Altice’s platforms in those markets.

France will be the first to launch with the others following suit throughout the year. The agreement with Netflix comes as Altice has become increasingly aggressive in the content sphere with deals in place with NBCUniversal International and Discovery. Its Altice Studios co-produces Sky Vision’s Côte d’Azur-set thriller Riviera which stars Julia Stiles, Lena Olin and Adrian Lester.

Altice is active in 10 global territories and says it serves more than 50M customers. The Netflix deal does not cover the U.S. where Altice USA recently filed preliminary IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It became a cable and broadband player in the U.S. following its acquisitions of Cablevision and Suddenlink in the past year and a half. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi.