Media and toy company Alpha Group US is partnering with Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10 and the Big Hero 6 characters, on a new original animated series. No details of the project were announced, but Matthew Wexler (PAW Patrol) of WexWorks Media is aboard as an executive producer.

WexWorks

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with best-in-class creative teams like Man of Action and WexWorks Media to develop dynamic new content,” said Brehan Maul, VP of Alpha Group US. “This project represents one of many ways we are approaching development and will anchor our growing slate of animation content.”

Said Man of Action in a statement: “Man of Action was very excited by the unique creative proposition brought forward by Alpha and WexWorks, and we look forward to creating a fantastic new story world to explore it in.”