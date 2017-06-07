EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed screenwriter/producer Allan Loeb. Loeb’s scripting credits include Collateral Beauty, which he also produced, The Space Between Us, Rock of Ages, Just Go with It, 21, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. His next film is the Marc Webb-directed The Only Living Boy in New York, which Roadside Attractions releases August 11, with Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan and Jeff Bridges starring. Loeb, who had been repped by CAA, continues to be managed by Anonymous Content and Marks Law Group.