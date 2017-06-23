Already slammed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and long time Tupac Shakur pal Jada Pinkett Smith, the All Eyez On Me biopic of the hip hop icon is now taking hits in court today with a copyright infringement lawsuit filed in federal court.

Claiming that significant portions of the film is based on interviews he did with the deceased Poetic Justice star over 20-years ago, former VIBE journalist Kevin Powell wants the June 16 debuting Lionsgate distributed feature pulled from theatres. As well as making sure no eyes are on All Eyez, The Real World: New York alum also wants a chunk of the over $31 million the Benny Boom helmed pic has made at the box office since its release on what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday.

“On June 13, 2017, in an internationally broadcast interview with The Breakfast Club, Defendant Mr. Hutton stated that “all of the interviews” of Tupac Shakur were used to make the Infringing Work,” say the jury seeking complaint of All Eyez producer Lenton Terrell Hutton. “There are stories with fictional characters and re-worked narratives that are unique to the Original Work that appear in the Infringing Work,” the 16-page filing asserts (read it here).

Tupac Shakur was killed in a shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

“After a great deal of thought and consultation with many, including my attorneys, I have filed a federal lawsuit against the producers and writers of All Eyez On Me the new Tupac Shakur biopic, for copyright infringement,” said Powell Friday online of the New York filed complaint against the move’s producers and scribes. “After viewing the movie twice in the past few days, it is clear that my exclusive Vibe cover stories on Tupac Shakur (when he was alive), were lifted, without proper credit or compensation of any kind to me, and used in All Eyez On Me,” adds the writer who is planning on putting out a Tupac biography of his own next year.

“As the owner of the copyright to these articles, All Eyez On Me, infringed on my rights by using content and narrative that was exclusive to my writings,” Powell also notes. “I am seeking justice and a resolution in this matter that is fully fair to me and all the work I’ve done throughout the years, as an author and protector of the Tupac Shakur narrative.”

A defendant along with producers Hutton, David Robinson, and James G. Robinson, screenwriters Steven Bagatourian, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez, and Morgan Creek Productions, Lionsgate declined comment about the lawsuit, as is the company’s policy for on-going litigation. One of Powell’s lawyers did have something to say though.

“Kevin Powell has consistently worked to cover and protect the Tupac Shakur narrative with integrity and dignity,” Keith White told Deadline today of his client, his work and his legal move, first reported by TMZ. “To that end, Kevin took creative license to protect the complex human being that was Tupac Shakur. This included fact-specific narrative changes and character creation in an effort to protect the legacy that Tupac was still building. Kevin’s exclusive and intimate access to Tupac Shakur came as a result of the trust established over the years. The narrative that Kevin developed from many intense and exclusive moments with Tupac should not have been used in any film without Kevin’s approval and consultation.”

Brooklyn-based attorneys White and Kenneth Montgomery represent Powell in the action.