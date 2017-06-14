Refresh For Updates Police response to the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and at least four others at a Congressional baseball team practice this morning is drawing praise on Twitter, with Hollywood celebrities, Beltway pundits and politicians offering support and thanks.

Though references to gun control were just beginning to hit social media after the shooting, early reaction was overwhelmingly of appreciation.

Here’s a sampling. Deadline will add more as they arrive…

Prayers and thoughts in Alexandria, with Steve Scalise and his family, and all affected. Horrible. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2017

I am saddened by this shooting in our US Capitol. Please #Congress, what will it take for you to act?#gunsafety @Everytown @MomsDemand https://t.co/06kE35zgeT — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 14, 2017

This shooting is such a frightening encapsulation of the fragility of our deeply divided country. I pray for leadership & to see some light. — Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) June 14, 2017

Hoping all victims will quickly recover https://t.co/Vd0PlBDthB — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

.@callygingrich &I are deeply saddened by horrific event in VA.Praying for our friend @stevescalise, @CapitolPolice & congressional staffers — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise, as well as the Congressional aide and two Capitol Police officers shot. May God bless them and keep them. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) June 14, 2017

All of our prayers should be with the 2 (hero) Capitol Police Officers shot as well as with @SteveScalise and his staffer who were wounded. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) June 14, 2017

The shooting in Alexandria this AM was a senseless horrific act. My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, the Capitol Police & all those impacted. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2017