Bleecker Street has acquired North American distribution rights to Ian Bonhote’s McQueen, a feature-length documentary on the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen. Production is underway in London and Paris, and Embankment Films has closed a slew of overseas sales on the title.

Penned by Listen To Me Marlon‘s Peter Ettedgui the film takes a bold and cinematic approach, using newly shot re-created scenes, motion and photographic archives, audio archives and interviews, visuals and music to create its portrait of McQueen, the designer who oversaw Givenchy before launching his own label to worldwide accalaim. He committed suicide in 2010 at age 40.

Salon Pictures’ Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment are producing. It marks the first documentary acquisition by Bleecker Street.

Embankment said it has also racked up sales to Lionsgate (UK), ProKino (Germany), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), Paradiso (Benelux), Kino (Japan), Madman (Australia) and Non-Stop (Scandinavia).