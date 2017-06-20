Eddie Shin (Westworld), Jolie Jenkins (Body of Proof) and Emery Kelly (Best Friends Whenever) have joined the cast of Netflix’s multi-camera comedy series Alexa & Katie.

Created by Heather Wordham, with comedy veteran Matthew Carlson serving as showrunner, Alexa & Katie is about two lifelong best friends Alexa (Paris Berelc) and Katie (newcomer Isabel May), who are eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. The friends confront a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in.

Shin will play Dave, Alexa’s father, an easy-going, airline pilot who supports his family in good times and challenging ones. (Tiffani Thiessen was previously cast as Alexa’s mom.) Jenkins will play Jennifer, Katie’s (May) single mom who’s doing everything she can to keep them in their nice neighborhood from pinching pennies to bettering herself by taking classes to be a psychologist. Kelly will portray Lucas, a high school junior who recently realized his apparent good looks.

Shin recently shot the NBC pilot What About Barb opposite Leah Remini, and recurred on The Man in the High Castle and Westworld. He’s repped by SDB Partners and Meghan Schumacher Management.

Jenkins recent credits include a recurring role on One Day at a Time and stints on 2 Broke Girls and House of Lies. She’s repped by Talent Works and Mark Schumacher Management.

Kelly gained attention when he auditioned for Simon Cowell’s The X Factor, and has since guest starred on several Disney series, including Best Friends Whenever, Lab Rats, and Dog With A Blog. He is also a member of the boy band Forever In Your Mind, which is signed to Hollywood Records. He’s repped by APA, The Partnership, and Felker Toczek Suddleson, Abramson.

The 13-episode first season of Alexa & Katie will premiere on Netflix in 2018.