Former Shine Group CEO Alex Mahon has been appointed as the next Chief Executive of the UK’s Channel 4. Mahon replaces outgoing C4 boss David Abraham who announced his departure from one of Britain’s top TV jobs in March. It also comes on the heels of Chief Creative Officer Jay Hunt’s announced exit last week.

Mahon is currently CEO of Foundry, a global developer of visual effects, 3D, virtual and augmented reality for the entertainment industry. She joined Shine as Managing Director in 2006 and was CEO from 2012-2015. She was part of the transition team during Shine’s joint venture with Endemol which formed Endemol Shine Group. Previous positions include COO at Talkback Thames; Director of Commercial Development and Strategy at FremantleMedia; and Senior Strategy Executive at RTL Group. The exec was also a member of the government’s most recent advisory group on the BBC Charter Review.

Charles Gurassa, Channel 4’s Chair said, “Alex is an outstanding leader and a highly experienced CEO who has developed and grown major international businesses in both the creative and technology sectors. She brings an impressive combination of relevant experience and is brilliantly placed to help steer Channel 4 through the competitive challenges and opportunities ahead. She is a great enthusiast for Channel 4 and its unique public service remit and her recent work with government will be valuable in facilitating constructive dialogue with the new administration.”

The government recently pledged to move Channel 4 outside of London to Birmingham. (Abraham had been a vocal opponent of the state’s potential plans to privatize the broadcaster.)

Mahon said today, “Channel 4’s unique remit to innovate and to appeal to young and diverse audiences make it an essential part of British culture. There is nowhere in the world like Channel 4 and, in these changing times, its mission is more important than ever. I’m incredibly proud to be joining Channel 4 and bring to it experience both of leading creative organizations at scale and dealing with an environment of constant technological change.”

The exec joins Channel 4 in the fall. Abraham will continue in his post until she begins.