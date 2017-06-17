Connecticut’s NBC owned-and-operated TV station will not air Megyn Kelly’s interview with Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones Sunday, according to an internal memo, first obtained by The Hartford Courant. Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children, aged 6 and 7, as well as six adults were slaughtered by a lone gunman in 2012, was located in Newtown, CT.
The memo to WVIT staff from GM/President Susan Tully, obtained by Deadline:
Whenever there is news regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy, we know that the pain resurfaces for our community, our viewers and for you, our colleagues at WVIT. Over the last few days, we have listened intently to Sandy Hook parents, our viewers and importantly, to you. We have considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal.
Because those wounds are understandably still so raw, we have decided not to air this week’s episode of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly. We will continue our local coverage, including a special report on our Sunday 11pm newscast, which includes Sandy Hook parents, Governor Malloy and others who work to affect change around violence and mental illness. For those in our viewing area who still wish to see the show, it will be available Monday on NBCNews.com.
Thank you for voicing your concerns and feelings.
