Connecticut’s NBC owned-and-operated TV station will not air Megyn Kelly’s interview with Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones Sunday, according to an internal memo, first obtained by The Hartford Courant. Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children, aged 6 and 7, as well as six adults were slaughtered by a lone gunman in 2012, was located in Newtown, CT.

The memo to WVIT staff from GM/President Susan Tully, obtained by Deadline: