Infowars host Alex Jones has leaked audio of what he claims to be a conversation he had with Megyn Kelly before she interviewed him for her NBC Sunday newsmag. He says he has lots more where that came from.

Jones claims he has asked NBC not to air the interview after blasting a recent promo as distorting his remarks.

NBC has said it is going ahead with Sunday’s broadcast despite much backlash from various quarters, including parents of children murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun violence group founded by parents of children killed in the 2012 Newtown, CT school shooting – which Jones has called a hoax – dumped Kelly as host of its fundraiser gala this week in Washington, DC.

Even NBC News poobah Tom Brokaw seemed to take issue with Sunday’s broadcast when he appeared on Thursday’s Morning Joe. “There’s a lot of controversy around this network about Alex Jones,” Brokaw said, adding, “The fact is that he is an unalloyed racist, a man who is out there pulling the pin on the grenade every day and he has 6 million viewers who are paying attention to him.”

In a video made public this evening, Jones says he recorded his conversations with Kelly.

“I’ve never done this in 22 years, I’ve never recorded another journalist,” said the man his own attorney reportedly argued during a child custody fight is a “performance artist” playing “a character”– in the tease.

“I’ve never done this, but I knew that it was a fraud,” Jones said of his interview with Kelly – not to be confused with the Sandy Hook Elementary slaughter of 20 children aged 6 and 7 and six school staffers, which Jones said was a “fake” and “giant hoax.”

Jones described Kelly, when they met, as having been “like all ‘I want to get steaks with you, I want to have sex with you – oh my god, wailing around in her seat.”

“It was all crap,” Jones bellowed. “And I said Sandy Hook happened, everything – she wouldn’t even put it in the promo pieces!”

Jones reiterated he has asked NBC not to air the interview “because they’re misrepresenting who I am and saying I’m as bad as Saddam Hussein or Jeffrey Dahmer or Charles Manson.”

“We’ve got the whole interview here! She was here from 9:30 in the morning until 11 at night. We got it all. You’re going to hear what I actually said.”

“When they go, ‘Oh, you don’t think Sandy Hook happened! I go, ‘You don’t care about dead Iraqi kids!’ I’m like, hey, they did fake babies in incubators, they did fake dead kids – that’s why we have to question this. I don’t hate the families; we question everything. It’s all gonna come out,” Jones said.

While Jones complains the NBC broadcast promo makes him out to be some sort of wackadoodle – that’s rich – former NBC News chief Jeff Zucker said today the promo does not give the impression she held his feet to the fire, and that a marketing mistake is what’s giving NBC News so much grief.

“The issue here is the way that they have thus far presented it has not led to the belief that he’s held to account as much as somebody who spews such hatred and nonsense needs to be,” Zucker said at a chat with reporters, calling the interview’s marketing “unfortunate.”

In the audio Jones teased out this evening, Kelly, or someone who sounds remarkably like her, is heard saying, reassuringly, “This is not going to be some sort of gotcha hit piece. I promise you that.”