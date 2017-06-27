Elections have consequences, they say, and here is one: Alec Baldwin said today that he will reprise his orange-tinged role as President Donald Trump on the upcoming season of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

“Yeah, we’re going to fit that in,” the actor told CNN in an interview published today. “I think people have enjoyed it.” Baldwin added, however, that his full schedule will limit his number of appearances to a minimum — “a couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal,” he said.

The deliberately over-the-top impersonation has become a cultural phenomenon, with his videos going viral every time he played POTUS. He and Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer helped push the weekend comedy staple to finish its 42nd season as the series’ most watched since 1994, when Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman and a pre-Senate Al Franken were getting late-night laughs.

Baldwin, who has hosted Saturday Night Live a record 17 times starting in 1990, most recently channeled Trump in a cold open during the May 20 season finale. He sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” flanked by SNL players as his various minions and/or family members — and Scarlett Johansson as first daughter Ivanka Trump.