Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Kate McKinnon, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer will be among Alec Baldwin’s friends and co-stars offering comedic tribute on Spike TV’s One Night Only: Alec Baldwin.

Additional names will be announced shortly, Spike says.

One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, described as part roast, part This Is Your Life, will include comedy, music, “candid personal stories and a few surprises for the superstar,” Spike said in announcing the headliners.

Set for taping at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Sunday, June 25, the special is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller. One Night Only: Alec Baldwin will premiere on Spike TV on Sunday, July 9, 9 pm ET/PT.