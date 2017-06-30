“Hello everyone. It’s me, George Washington, who made America great the first time,” Alec Baldwin/Donald Trump/George Washington begins in a promo for Spike TV’s One Night Only Baldwin roast.

“I come to you this Independence Day with a special message. First, you’re welcome, for your amazing freedoms, all this tremendous democracy. I grabbed so much freedom from those British losers – when you’re president they let you do it.”

“I won our nation’s first election, fair and square. Complete landslide. Nobody thought I could win all 13 colonies but I did.”

Baldwin this week told CNN he will continue playing President Donald Trump on the upcoming season of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Spike TV’s One Night Only: Alec Baldwin taped at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on June 25. Previous honorees have included Eddie Murphy and Don Rickles. Bill Clinton makes a surprise appearance at Baldwin’s roast; previous roasters have included David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Robert De Niro, Jon Stewart, and Martin Scorsese, among others.

Described as part This is Your Life, part Dean Martin Roast, One Night Only: Alec Baldwin premieres on Spike TV on Sunday, July 9 at 9 PM.