EXCLUSIVE: Poldark star Aidan Turner has been set to co-star in , the film already toplined by Sam Elliott from writer-director Robert D. Krzykowski and executive producer John Sayles. Shooting is now set to begin August 1 on the East Coast.

The film tells the story of American soldier Calvin Barr (Turner), who leaves his true love behind to infiltrate enemy lines and kill Adolph Hitler in the heart of World War II. Decades later, Barr (now Elliott) is needed again, this time to hunt the legendary Bigfoot — carrier of a deadly plague hidden deep in the Canadian wilderness.

Krzykowski is producing with Lucky McKee, Patrick Ewald and Shaked Berenson; Ewald and Berenson’s Epic Pictures is financing and handling worldwide sales.

The film features a loaded VFX team including Blade Runner’s Douglas Trumbull, Richard Yuricich and Rocco Gioffre and Spectral Motion effects house which was behind Hellboy and Stranger Things among others.

Turner played Kili in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit movies and currently stars on BBC’s Poldark which is airing Season 3 in the UK and airs on PBS’ Masterpiece on October 1. His film credits include Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture and the upcoming Loving Vincent with Saoirse Ronan and Chris O’Dowd.

He’s repped by the Lisa Richards Agency and Principal Entertainment LA.