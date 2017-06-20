Add sports and live entertainment company AEG to the list of backers for one of the most popular eSports franchises: Immortals.

The company didn’t disclose the size of its strategic investment. But as part of the deal, Immortals will host its Los Angeles tournaments at AEG’s L.A. Live entertainment complex.

Immortals competes in League of Legends, Counterstrike GO, Overwatch and Super Smash Brothers. Other Immortals investors include Lionsgate, financier Michael Milken, Gregory Milken, Oaktree Capital’s Steve Kaplan, Third Wave’s Allen DeBevoise and CrossCut Ventures.

In September, Immortals forged a global partnership with ESL, the world’s largest esports company. It gives ESL access to AEG’s global collection of 120+ clubs, theaters, arenas and stadiums for qualifying events, tournaments and world championships.

“Partnering with visionary sports and entertainment leader AEG is another giant leap forward for the Immortals franchise,” says co-owner Peter Levin, who’s also Lionsgate President of Interactive Ventures & Games. With access to “AEG’s incredible talent pool, Immortals is uniquely positioned to bring esports to a truly global audience.”

AEG chief Dan Beckerman says that the additional investment in eSports “is a natural progression as we continue to invest in growth initiatives that further our leadership in sports and live entertainment….Through our partnership with Immortals, we are looking forward to exploring a variety of collaborative opportunities to further broaden the global appeal of esports.”

The company says that global eSports generates attracts 115+ million regular viewers and more than $493 million in revenues — headed to $1.5 billion in 2020.