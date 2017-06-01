A+E Networks has taken full ownership of A+E Networks Germany, following a 12-year joint venture with NBCUniversal International. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Financial details were not disclosed.

A+E Networks Germany operates History and A&E in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Alto Adige and Liechtenstein. Both channels have full distribution on cable and satellite platforms in the markets.

The acquisition bolsters A+E Networks’ international strategy to take a greater ownership position in its ventures around the world. A+E Networks Germany joins wholly-owned and majority owned A+E Networks’ entities, including Southeast Asia, Italy, Japan, and most recently, Korea, which is set to launch this fall.

“We are incredibly proud of the success we have achieved with our partner NBCUniversal International since 2005,” said Sean Cohan, President, International & Digital, A+E Networks. “With powerful brands, History and A&E, and a talented local team, we look forward to building on that success with strategic investment in local programming and new linear and digital services to grow our audiences in one of the world’s largest media markets.”

History and A&E currently reach more than five and four million subscribers, respectively. History Germany recently premiered the praised mini-series Roots. A+E Networks Germany recently developed the successful local crime series Protocols of Evil, a genre bending new true crime show that looks into the soul of serial killers.

NBCUI will continue to provide key services to A+E Networks in German-speaking Europe, over the coming years.