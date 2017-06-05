A&E Network has pushed the premiere dates for its documentary Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. and limited series Who Killed Tupac? Originally scheduled for June 28 and June 29, respectively, Biggie will now air September 4, while the six-part Shakur series will debut some time in the fourth quarter of 2017. Both projects are part of the network’s recently relaunched Biography banner.

Billed as the first biography to be authorized by his estate, Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. will focus on Biggie’s widow Faith Evans as she embarks on an emotional journey to reconcile her own turbulent memories. Helmed by Mark Ford, the special also will feature interviews with those closest to him including his mother Voletta Wallace, his close friend Lil Cease, members of Junior Mafia as well as cultural icons Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter and Nas. It’s produced by Creature Films in association with Entertainment One.

Who Killed Tupac?, from Renegade 83 in association with FGW Productions, focuses on the investigation 20 years after the death of the prolific rapper and actor. Each installment will include aspects from the legendary artist’s life as well as follow civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as he conducts an investigation into key theories behind his 1996 killing and lack of due process, while seeking to show how it is relevant to what is happening in the social justice movement in America today. Key interviews include Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur, his childhood friend E.D.I. Mean as well as Al Sharpton, Christopher Darden, members of his group Outlawz and more.