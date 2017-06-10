Refresh For Updates Adam West, TV’s Batman – and, for some fans, still the only Batman – is being remembered by fans and colleagues today. The 88-year-old actor passed away last night after a battle with leukemia. Here is a selection of reactions, including statements from Batman’s Burt Ward and Julie Newmar, and Seth MacFarlane, whose Family Guy featured West as Mayor Adam West. We’ll update as more arrive.

Burt Ward, West’s yellow-caped sidekick Robin, said in a statement:

“I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends. Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.”

Julie Newmar, Batman‘s original Catwoman:

“Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savor him always in the world of imagination and creativity. He meant so much to people – A friend said: ‘The father that we wanted.’ That is a great gift, no matter how you live it.”

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy creator:

Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

Said West’s family:

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too – West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

Never sleep on the sly comic chops of #AdamWest. The tone he pulled off was remarkable. #OGBatman. https://t.co/foy8JKrdd4 — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) June 10, 2017

I had the privilege of working with Adam West more than once, and he was so kind to me. He was so funny, and so *good* as a person. RIP. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 10, 2017

As a little girl #AdamWest was my hero. His #tongueincheek delivery, his commitment to the ridiculous, would inform my whole esthetic #RIP pic.twitter.com/nEsZkBj6m2 — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) June 10, 2017

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

"When is a Bat like an Angel? Precisely Robin! When he flies to heaven." R.I.P. #AdamWest my favorite #Batman pic.twitter.com/0xLtbT403R — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) June 10, 2017

Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 10, 2017

The Bright Knight. Rest in peace, Adam West. pic.twitter.com/VM7lN9MoXK — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) June 10, 2017

Mr. West, thank you for all those afternoons you helped me and other 70's kids dream about the fun of being a hero. RIP, good sir. — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) June 10, 2017

Family Guy writer David Goodman:

RIP Adam West. Great, sweet, nutty guy. And it's saying something that we look the same age in this photo. pic.twitter.com/9TNNm3cy5c — David Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) June 10, 2017

#AdamWest my after school hours were filled with excitement watching you battle fantastic… https://t.co/BcNiJBUIql pic.twitter.com/pVlcBcv1qH — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 10, 2017

So sad to hear the news about Adam West, my original Batman. "Continue fighting the good fight, my friend." #BoomKapowBam pic.twitter.com/3hZ6sw5xCF — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) June 10, 2017

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

Farewell, Adam West. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 10, 2017

Really saddened to hear of Adam West's passing. We will miss you! a lot. RIP https://t.co/AacQeNstF9 — Slash (@Slash) June 10, 2017

My heart is broken. He was SUCH a nice guy… #AdamWest will live on forever in so many ways. Sending love to his family 💔 #Batman #Catman pic.twitter.com/9Cea1ytuPn — tara strong (@tarastrong) June 10, 2017

Alan Spencer, creator of Sledge Hammer!

When I was a kid, I didn't realize TV's #Batman was pure camp. When I got older, I realized Adam West was pure genius. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) June 10, 2017

On my podcast he revealed a funny & refreshing sense of humor about himself. RIP Adam West. #Batman Listen here: https://t.co/TQW9dobO1u — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) June 10, 2017

I always liked #AdamWest. We had the same agent for awhile. He was a vey nice man. RIP. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) June 10, 2017

#AdamWest's distinctive voice will never be silenced for his legion of fans, young and old. He will always have a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/LcDXRe4VkR — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) June 10, 2017