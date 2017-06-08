The pilot of Tom Gormican’s new supernatural sitcom Ghosted just aired at ATX and the audience response was laughs all round. During the panel discussion following the screening, Adam Scott, who plays lead character Max, said, “Tom was talking about this idea and the potential in there to make something that has the feeling of our favorite action shows from the 80s,” Scott said. “Beverly Hills Cop, Midnight Run, Ghostbusters…you don’t see that so much anymore, that very grounded comedy…..we all saw the potential for that.”

Ghosted features Adam Scott as misunderstood genius Max, while Craig Robinson is a disgraced LAPD officer. Together, the pair are recruited by The Bureau Underground to investigate spooky activity in Los Angeles, while hopefully also saving the human race from certain disaster. What results is a show involving alien spaceships, flying cars and headless monsters–all with tongue very firmly in cheek. Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar co-star, while Gormican executive produces with Robinson, Scott and Naomi Scott.

“Doing something that amounts to a horror comedy seemed like a good idea,” Gormican said. “All three of us were fascinated by what makes those 80s buddy comedies work.”

For Robinson, working with Scott again was an obvious choice. “We’d been together in Knocked Up but we didn’t meet then. But then we did Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)…It’s just a respect thing. We’d throw each other lines like, ‘How about this?

“It wasn’t written for anybody else,” Gormican said of Scott and Robinson, pictured in the pilot. Fox

When asked if there would be any cross-marketing between Ghosted and the second installment of the rebooted The X-Files, since both shows will air alongside each other, Gormican joked about his “unreturned emails to David Duchovny.” Then with regard to what coming up for Ghosted Season 1, he said some things are still up in the air. “We’re about three days into this,” he laughed. “One of the things we’re going to do is service an overall mythology. Max’s wife shows up at the end of the pilot and there’s a superagent who’s disappeared, so we’ll service both those things through the season. I won’t tell you how because I don’t know!”

Ghosted is set to air Sundays at 8:30 PM on Fox during the 2017–18 television season.