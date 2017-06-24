Actors’ Equity Association members have ratified a five-year contract with the League of Resident Theaters, which represents 72 non-profit theaters across the U.S., including major companies including New York’s Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company and Lincoln Center Theater, and California’s Center Theatre Group and the Old Globe.

The contract, negotiated earlier this year and voted on during a 10-day period that ended June 23, covers actors and stage managers. Key provisions include salary increases from 16 percent to 81.7 percent over the life of the contract. The raises are retroactive to Feb. 13, when the previous LORT agreement expired.

“This was an incredibly difficult negotiation for Equity, but in the end, we have a contract that will deliver immediate wage increases to Equity Members and create more work opportunities for Equity principal actors, members of the chorus and stage managers over the contract,” said Mary McColl, Lead Negotiator and Executive Director of Actors’ Equity, in announcing the agreement prior to the vote.

The agreement increases the number of contracts for Principal and Chorus members, as well as stage managers. Equity says it also improves pay for stage managers during tech week and increases the increments for dance captains and fight captains. Preventive physical therapy will be required on shows longer than eight weeks that involve significant choreography. And the agreement will add $1.7 million in employer contributions to the Equity Health Fund.

Voting was restricted to Equity members who have worked under the LORT contract during the last four years.