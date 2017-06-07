Bradley Sachs, owner of the Actors Alley casting workshop, has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of charging actors for an audition or employment opportunity, a violation of the California Labor Code.

As part of the plea agreement with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, Sachs was placed on 36 months summary probation and was sentenced to his choice of either 10 days in county jail or 150 hours of community service. He also has to pay for the cost of the investigation – which included an actor working undercover – and agreed not to be involved in any talent-training service. “The plea agreement was worked out by our office with defense counsel and approved by the court,” said City Attorney spokesman Rob Wilcox.

Two dozen others who were charged in February with similar misdemeanors are awaiting trial, including two of Sachs’ former employees. Altogether, the owners and operators of five casting workshops were charged with violating the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act.

“This successful result in our prosecutions alleging casting workshop scams is due to the great work of my team on this issue, headed by Deputy City Attorney Mark Lambert,” said City Attorney Mike Feuer. “Our prosecutions have curtailed business practices we allege unfairly prey on the hopes and dreams of aspiring performers.”

“I have no comment,” Sachs told Deadline.