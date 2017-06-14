Paula Vogel’s drama Indecent, which won two Tony Awards on Sunday, announced this morning that it will close following the matinée on June 25 at the Cort Theatre after 79 performances and 15 previews. It’s the third Broadway show to announce its closing in the wake of the Tony Awards, following Six Degrees of Separation and Sweat.

Created by Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman, Indecent follows a troupe of actors, the cast of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance, who risked their lives and careers to perform a play some condemned as blasphemous, set in pre- and post-WWII Europe and the U.S. It transferred to Broadway following its debut last year at the nonprofit Vineyard Theatre and rapturous reviews from many critics.

Carol Rosegg

The show features music composed by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, who play onstage along with cast members. The production is choreographed by David Dorfman. Scenic design is by Riccardo Hernandez; costume design is by Emily Rebholz; lighting design is by Christopher Akerlind; sound design is by Matt Hubbs and projection design is by Tal Yarden. A nominee for Best Play, Indecent won Tony Awards for Taichman’s staging and Akerlind’s lighting.

“We are so proud and honored to have had the opportunity to introduce Broadway to Indecent and the remarkable talents of Paula Vogel, Rebecca Taichman and this exceptional company of actors and theater artists,” the play’s producers Daryl Roth, Elizabeth McCann and Cody Lassen said in announcing the closing. “Indecent has touched the hearts of theatergoers who have experienced the play’s magic at the Cort Theatre for the past three months, and we hope it will continue to do so as it is presented in theaters across in the U.S., Canada and overseas in the months ahead. Indecent is story-telling in the theater at its very best, and we are grateful that this powerful story will live on.”

The off-Broadway production earned Obie awards for Outstanding Director of a Play (Rebecca Taichman) and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Choreography (David Dorfman). Vogel was honored with a Special Citation as playwright and mentor from the New York Drama Critics Circle, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Obie Awards.

The show is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Cody Lassen, Jerry Meyer, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Julie Boardman, CoGro Partners, Nicole Eisenberg, Four Star Productions, GLS Productions, The John Gore Organization, Kathleen K. Johnson, Dana M. Lerner, Jenn Maley, Mano-Horn Productions, Marc Platt and Storyboard Entertainment, in association with Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and Yale Repertory Theatre.