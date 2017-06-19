Melissa DeMarco has joined Abrams Artists Agency digital media team. Based in its Los Angeles office, she will work to grow AAA’s representation of digital talent and influencers. She started her new position Monday.

“All of us at AAA are thrilled to welcome Melissa to the Agency. She’s an incredibly sharp individual and truly understands the digital space inside and out. She’ll be an invaluable addition to our quickly growing team of digital media agents in both Los Angeles and New York,” said Alec Shankman.

DeMarco moves to Abrams from Big Frame Management where she represented top digital talent and influencers including Mikey Murphy, Sasha Morga, Sam Pottorff, Denzel Dion and Carrie Rad.

Prior to Big Frame, DeMarco worked in CAA’s Motion Picture Department and TV Talent Department, and before that in IMG’s talent department and at Universal Music Group’s Def Jam and Island Def Jam.