ABC ruled a repeat-riddled Thursday in the key demo and overall viewers with reboot reality.

A repeat of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud revival (1.0 demo rating, 4.9M viewers) delivered the network’s strongest stats of the night taking the 8 PM hour, though CBS’s The Big Bang Theory encore (1.0, 6.051M) dominated in the first half hour and easily was the night’s most watched broadcast program.

ABC’s To Tell The Truth reboot (0.9, 4.3M) controlled 9 PM, and The 1,000 Pryamid (0.9, 3.7M) took top spot at 10.

NBC’s all-Wall 8-10 PM block, including an 8 PM repeat (0.8, 3.5M) and another at 9 PM (0.8, 3.4M) did well with young men. Network slipped at 10 with repeat Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (0.6, 2.8M), though drama built from first half hour to second.

Fox filled first hour of prime with a 2017 U.S. Open Golf Championship special (0.4, 1.5M), followed by Love Connection reruns (0.4, 1.172M; 0.4, 1.283M).

ABC dominated the night in the demo and total viewers (0.9, 4.308M). CBS (0.7, 4.193M) followed in total viewers while tying NBC (0.7, 3.271M) in the 18-49 age bracket. Fox (0.4, 1.372M) followed, ahead of CW (0.2, 704K).