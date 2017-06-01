ABC News has hired BBC reporter James Longman to serve as a foreign correspondent based at ABC’s London bureau. The announcement was made by ABC News President James Goldston.

Longman has been a Beirut-based correspondent for the BBC for five years. “James has a deep understanding of the Middle East conflict and the complex politics and issues in the region,” Goldston said in a memo to staff. “He has interviewed families torn apart by war, former ISIS members and jihadists tied to the UK and Europe.”

Longman, who starts the new gig Monday, is fluent in Arabic, French and English, was raised in London and Cairo and wrote a Master’s Degree thesis on Syrian politics.