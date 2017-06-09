ABC edged out CBS for Thursday’s biggest TV crowd during James Comey’s testimony, but NBC logged the most viewers in the news demographic – viewers aged 25-54.

ABC clocked 3.295M viewers from 10 AM to 12:45 PM ET when the former FBI director testified before the Senate Intel Committee about his interactions with President Donald Trump, saying he believed Trump sacked him to stymie the bureau’s probe of Russian election interference.

CBS was right behind with an average of 3.286M viewers, and NBC News trailed with 2.723M viewers, which also means it finished behind Fox News Channel (3.104M) and CNN (3.059M).

MSNBC logged 2.737M total viewers. And NBC News notes that its cumed broadcast and cable crowd put it well ahead of other news operations during Comey testimony.

CNN beat broadcasters in the news demo during the headline-grabbing testimon.

In the 25-54 age bracket, NBC led broadcast nets with 859K viewers, followed by ABC’s 854K and CBS’s 784K.

But CNN clocked 1.017M news-demo viewers, putting it well ahead of comopetitors. MSNBC logged 633K news demo viewers and FNC scored 600K.

Here too NBC News notes its cumed audience outstrips competitors.