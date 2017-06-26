ABC’s annual search for new acting talent is underway. The 2017 ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition is accepting submissions beginning Monday, June 26 through Sunday, July 9.

Actors 18 and older can submit a video performing one of the comedy or drama scenes posted on ABCdiscovers.com. Performers are judged on the quality of performance, potential star power and technical skill set. The prize is a one-year $25,000 talent deal with ABC.

Based on the success of prior U.S. competitions, ABC also is launching a UK version of the competition at ABCDiscoversUK.com. The UK winner will receive a separate one-year $25,000 talent deal with ABC.

This year’s competition site features commentary from Ayo Davis, senior vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment, as well as casting director Linda Lowy, who talks about how she found the cast of Grey’s Anatomy. Last year’s 2016 winner, Beth Triffon, and comedian Akaash Singh (Difficult People, The Leftovers) also are featured on the site.

The Digital Talent Competition is part of ABC Discovers, a series of initiatives that includes the annual New York and Los Angeles Talent Showcases, Actor Audition Workshop Week, Latino/Hispanic Outreach, Asian/Pacific Islander Outreach and Global Talent Outreach. The 2014 contest winner, Cornelius Smith, Jr., is a series regular on the hit drama Scandal, and 2015 contest winner Sam Adegoke has had recurring roles on series, including Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Switched at Birth. He is currently starring in the CW’s Dynasty reboot. Last year’s winner Triffon has a recurring role in the upcoming ABC series Ten Days in the Valley.

“This competition is about access and opportunity for up and coming actors,” said Davis. “We are incredibly proud of the talent that has surfaced in the first few years of the competition and can’t wait to see who comes forward this year in both the U.S. and now also the U.K.”