Just hours before Abby Lee Miller was set to surrender to begin her stint behind bars for fraud, the former Dance Moms host has been handed a reprieve.

Sentenced to one year and one day in prison by a federal judge in Pittsburgh on May 9, Miller is now scheduled to report to a Southern California facility around July 12. Likely to serve no more than eight months if she is found to exhibit good behavior, she was supposed to be headed to the Big House on June 30.

Not that Miller isn’t squeezing out as much attention as she can get with a media tour that started literally the day after she was sentenced. Additionally, despite the alleged bad blood that saw Miller quit Dance Moms on March 27, producer Collins Avenue is still filming a Lifetime special about the temperamental host, her case and the now L.A.-based dance instructor’s preparations for incarceration.

Officially there hasn’t been an explanation for the delay in a case that has been full of delays ever since Miller was charged with the nearly two-dozen incidents of fraud by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh in October 2015. However, Deadline hears personal issues including health are at the core of the surrender date being pushed back two weeks.

Miller’s lawyers would not comment on the latest twist. The Bureau of Prisons make the determination of where a sentenced individual goes and when, with U.S. Marshals handing notifications and such administrative matters.

The ex-host first pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges, but in June last year the feds threw in a new charge of Miller violating currency reporting laws. She entered a guilty plea on June 27, 2016.

This whole sordid affair, which among other things saw Collins Avenue paying Miller’s fees to her mom instead, only came to light when the judge in the host’s almost-completed bankruptcy case came across Dance Moms on TV one night by chance. Judge Thomas Agresti wondered why money from the show was never a part of the bankruptcy he was overseeing, which had Miller claiming a total income of $8,899 a month.

That soon led to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh pursuing the case of the missing money – which resulted in hundreds of thousands being stashed away. The charges against Miller followed.