EXCLUSIVE: In a bombshell development, CAA has just signed Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin, an Oscar winner for The Social Network and six time Emmy winner for his series creation The West Wing, makes the move after he completed his directorial debut, Molly’s Game. That film, an STX Entertainment/eOne adaptation of the Molly Bloom memoir about her transition from Olympic skier to organizer of high stakes poker games, stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner. The film is expected later this year, but it hasn’t yet been dated for release.

Sorkin has long been repped by WME (he left earlier today) and is one of the highest priced screenwriters in town, a top of the food chain scribe whose credits include Steve Jobs, Moneyball, Charlie Wilson’s War, and A Few Good Men. The latter began as a stage play by Sorkin that launched his star in Hollywood. Aside from The West Wing, Sorkin also created the TV series Sports Night, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, and most recently the Jeff Daniels-starrer The Newsroom for HBO. Sorkin continues with Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.