CAA will create commercial opportunities for Rodgers — a Super Bowl champ and two-time NFL MVP, — in such areas as film, television, endorsements, speaking, business development, digital media, publishing and philanthropy, among others.

“I have always been interested in exploring ways to parlay the things I am most passionate about into new business endeavors,” said Rodgers. “I am excited to partner with CAA, as I am confident that together we can create entrepreneurial opportunities that enable me to tell the stories I am eager to tell across a wide spectrum of mediums and platforms.”

CAA Sports

The popular QB and commercial pitchman — NFL viewers see his “Discount Double Check” ads for State Farm every week — is coming off a terrific season. He posted career highs for pass attempts and completions, along with rushing attempts and yards, and led the NFL in passing touchdowns. His Packers lost the NFC Championship Game to the Atlanta Falcons.

“Beyond being a remarkable athlete and leader on the field, Aaron has a clear vision for growing his brand and business off the field,” said CAA Sports Co-Head Michael Levine. “We are thrilled to work with Aaron during the prime of his career and look forward to partnering with key leaders across the agency to build a business portfolio that will enhance his existing and already impressive legacy and last well beyond his record-setting on field career.”