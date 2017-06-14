A.R. Gurney, the playwright who in such comedies as The Dining Room, The Middle Ages and Sylvia chronicled the foibles and fantasies of the well-heeled American WASPS of which he was a quintessential exemplar, died Tuesday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He was 86.

Gurney may be best remembered today for Love Letters, his two-hander describing the lives of childhood friends that has become a staple of fundraisers with guest stars and resident theaters with small budgets. His 1982 play The Dining Room presented the lives of several generations of an upper-class family through the prism of events set in the titular space. Alcohol often played a role in Gurney’s psychologically astute group portraits, wherein individual family members struggled for recognition in a milieu that abjured overt emotionalism. Feelings were to be repressed, no matter how dark the truths from which they emerged .

Gurney knew intimately whereof he wrote. The son of a well-off Buffalo, NY businessman and his wife, Albert Ramsdell Gurney – officially A.R. but known to all as Pete – he attended Williams College and the Yale School of Drama. For many decades he taught literature at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where the academic infighting and one-upsmanship, as well as the entitlement of some students, worked their way into his work as both playwright and novelist.

It wasn’t until after leaving Boston and MIT for New York that Gurney began to make his mark as a playwright, finding homes at such nonprofit mainstays as Playwrights Horizons and the Manhattan Theatre Club. Though his own nature was invariably patrician with dash of rue, his work ranged from gentle humor to acidic: In the semi-autobiographical plays The Cocktail Party and The Middle Ages, characters who stood in for the author confronted the stresses of being an artist in buttoned-up surroundings and familial embrace.

In 1995’s Sylvia, which was revived on Broadway in 2015, an Upper West Sider brings a dog home to the apartment he shares with his wife, who shows more and more stress as the dog takes over his life. In the original off-Broadway production, the dog was played by Sarah Jessica Parker. In the Broadway revival, she was played by Annaleigh Ashford, while the husband was played by Parker’s husband, Matthew Broderick.

Actors, including the likes of W.H. Macy and Christopher Walken loved Gurney’s work for the challenges they offered, and directors loved it for the subtlety of the writing, Audiences loved it for both reasons.

Gurney is survived by his wife of 60 years, Molly Goodyear, two siblings, four children and eight grandchildren.