EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story alums Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock reunite here and go from Ryan Murphy to William Shakespeare in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. It’s the first look at the pic adapted and directed by first-time feature helmer Casey Wilder Mott and now set to bow tomorrow at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

The pic is a contemporary take on frolicking lovesick young aristocrats, energetic but inept rustics, and mischievous woodland spirits — all set in Hollywood and even with film school students in the mix. Hamish Linklater, Rachael Leigh Cook, Avan Jogia, Fran Kranz, Ted Levine, Paz De La Huera and Saul Williams also star. ICM Partners is repping rights at the fest.

Producers are Joshua Skurla, Kranz, Wilder Mott and Douglas Matejka, and the pic has its world premiere in the fest’s L.A. Muse section Saturday at 5:30 PM at Arclight Santa Monica 8.

Check out the clip above showing Rabe’s Helena and Wittrock’s Demetrius, the latter chasing his Hermia (Cook) into the dark woods after she leaves him for Lysander (Linklater).

The poster is here: