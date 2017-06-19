EXCLUSIVE: Rich Sommer and Clifton Collins Jr star in A Crooked Somebody, the Trevor White movie that has its world premiere Wednesday at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Joanne Froggatt, Amanda Crew, Amy Madigan, Ed Harris and Amy Madigan also star in the pic, which is being sold at the fest by CAA. Watch a clip above.

Sommer (Mad Men) plays Michael Vaughn, a self-professed psychic who travels town-to-town to help provide people closure with their deceased loved ones. One night he is kidnapped and, with a knife to his throat sees the opportunity of a lifetime in the desperation of his psychologically unstable captor (Collins) to make contact with the other side. Intent on saving his floundering career, Michael sets out to become a celebrity TV psychic by solving the mystery of a high-profile crime in the national spotlight. Andrew Zilch wrote the script.

Jason Potash, Paul Finkel, Tim White and Wayne L. Rogers are producers of A Crooked Somebody, which bows in the fest’s Premieres section at 6:20 PM Wednesday at Arclight Santa Monica 8.